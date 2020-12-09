APD: 1 dead after shooting southeast Albuquerque | KOB 4
APD: 1 dead after shooting southeast Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 09, 2020 09:46 PM
Created: December 09, 2020 09:42 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — APD is investigating a shooting that occurred near the 1500 block of Columbia Drive southeast. 

According to police, dispatch received a call of shots fired around 7:20 p.m. In addition to the gunshots, the caller said they also witnessed someone being put into a vehicle. 

As officers were arriving to the scene, they received notification from UNM Hospital that a female who was mortally wounded arrived to the ER. 

The female victim succumbed to her injuries. 

Information is limited at this time. 


