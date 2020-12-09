APD: 1 dead after shooting southeast Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 09, 2020 09:46 PM
Created: December 09, 2020 09:42 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — APD is investigating a shooting that occurred near the 1500 block of Columbia Drive southeast.
According to police, dispatch received a call of shots fired around 7:20 p.m. In addition to the gunshots, the caller said they also witnessed someone being put into a vehicle.
As officers were arriving to the scene, they received notification from UNM Hospital that a female who was mortally wounded arrived to the ER.
The female victim succumbed to her injuries.
Information is limited at this time.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company