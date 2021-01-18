APD: Woman shot, killed in NE Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide in northeast Albuquerque.
Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said officers responded to a shots fired in the area of Rhode Island St. and Chico Rd. around 6:30 a.m. Monday. Police were alerted to the gunshots through shot spotter technology.
As police arrived, another caller said their friend had been shot. Officers found a woman with a gunshot wound who succumbed to her injuries on scene.
Police said there no information about a suspect. Homicide detectives are conducting interviews and canvassing the neighborhood.
