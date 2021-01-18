APD: Woman shot, killed in NE Albuquerque | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

APD: Woman shot, killed in NE Albuquerque

APD: Woman shot, killed in NE Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 18, 2021 11:18 AM
Created: January 18, 2021 09:11 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide in northeast Albuquerque. 

Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said officers responded to a shots fired in the area of Rhode Island St. and Chico Rd. around 6:30 a.m. Monday. Police were alerted to the gunshots through shot spotter technology.

As police arrived, another caller said their friend had been shot. Officers found a woman with a gunshot wound who succumbed to her injuries on scene. 

Police said there no information about a suspect. Homicide detectives are conducting interviews and canvassing the neighborhood. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.

MORE:


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico identifies second case of UK coronavirus variant
New Mexico identifies second case of UK coronavirus variant
APD: Woman shot, killed in NE Albuquerque
APD: Woman shot, killed in NE Albuquerque
APD investigates apparent homicide in northwest Albuquerque near I-40
APD investigates apparent homicide in northwest Albuquerque near I-40
FBI: Cowboys for Trump founder taken into custody in connection to Capitol riots
FBI: Cowboys for Trump founder taken into custody in connection to Capitol riots
Albuquerque man builds, gives away desks to students learning from home
Albuquerque man builds, gives away desks to students learning from home