APD: 1 dead following shooting in SE Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 28, 2021 03:32 PM
Created: October 28, 2021 03:07 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Homicide detectives are launching a new investigation in southeast Albuquerque.
Police said officers responded Thursday afternoon to a reported shooting on the 6700 block of Cochiti Road SE. According to APD, officers found an individual who had been shot. The victim was declared deceased at the scene.
Police have not provided any additional information at this time.
This is a developing story.
