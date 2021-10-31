APD: 1 dead, multiple injured at SE apartment complex

KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 31, 2021 04:41 PM
Created: October 31, 2021 03:36 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque police said one person died after they were shot at a house party early Sunday morning.
The shooting happened at the Valley View apartment complex near I-25 and the Sunport.
Police said another person was shot and is still in critical condition.
APD said a third person, who was hit by a car and injured during the commotion, later showed up at a hospital.
KOB 4 was sent cell phone video of people fleeing the scene.
Police is asking anyone with other videos of this incident to send them in as evidence.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company