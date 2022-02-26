APD: 1 dead, multiple injured in SW Albuquerque shooting

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 26, 2022 10:47 PM
Created: February 26, 2022 10:30 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police responded to a shooting that left one person dead and multiple injured Saturday evening.
Police said the shooting happened in the area of Westgate Community Park in southwest Albuquerque.
According to APD, multiple people were shot during an exchange of gunfire. One person was pronounced dead on the scene.
