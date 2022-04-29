NMSP: Suspect shot by off-duty officer at Cabela's | KOB 4
KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 29, 2022 09:24 PM
Created: April 29, 2022 09:03 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — According to Albuquerque police, officers were dispatched to Cabela's in reference to a shooting Friday evening. An off-duty New Mexico State Police officer shot a suspect at the sporting goods store.

Police said one person was shot and transported to UNMH, where they are listed in critical condition.

Authorities said the scene is still very active. No additional information has been provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.


