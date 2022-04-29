NMSP: Suspect shot by off-duty officer at Cabela's

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 29, 2022 09:24 PM
Created: April 29, 2022 09:03 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — According to Albuquerque police, officers were dispatched to Cabela's in reference to a shooting Friday evening. An off-duty New Mexico State Police officer shot a suspect at the sporting goods store.
Police said one person was shot and transported to UNMH, where they are listed in critical condition.
Authorities said the scene is still very active. No additional information has been provided at this time.
Off-duty NMSP officer involved in shooting at Cabela’s located on Lang Avenue in Albuquerque. Officer okay and suspect is injured. No customers were injured. Scene is very active. More information will be released via press release. pic.twitter.com/SHl3GFwkhn— NMSP (@NMStatePolice) April 30, 2022
