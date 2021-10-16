APD: 1 killed in apparent road rage shooting | KOB 4
APD: 1 killed in apparent road rage shooting

KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 16, 2021 06:07 PM
Created: October 16, 2021 05:46 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque police said a driver was killed Friday night in an apparent road rage shooting.

On Friday night, APD said they were investigating a deadly car crash near Montgomery and Morris, but on Saturday morning they told KOB 4 that it turned into a homicide investigation.

Police said witnesses told them there were gunshots in the area, and there was an argument between people in two vehicles. 

According to APD, one driver had gunshot wounds and was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. 

Authorities said the investigation is still ongoing.


