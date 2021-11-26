APD: 1 killed in crash on I-40 near Unser

KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 26, 2021 06:11 PM
Created: November 26, 2021 04:30 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police were called to a fatal crash on westbound I-40 near Unser Friday evening.
Police said officers were called to the crash involving a semi at about 4:20 p.m. Friday.
According to APD, a vehicle was reportedly stuck underneath the semi. Upon arrival, first responders determined the driver of the trapped vehicle was dead.
All westbound lanes of I-40 have been shut down as authorities investigate the crash.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company