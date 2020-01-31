APD: 14-year-old turns himself in for murder

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: January 31, 2020 05:19 PM
Created: January 31, 2020 01:35 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A 14-year-old turned himself in for the killing of a man on Thursday.
Police said Jevyn Steadman walked into the Southeast Substation and gave himself up.
He's accused of shooting his cousin Lawrence Howard on Wednesday San Pedro and Kathryn.
A person who was rendering aid to Howard said the incident began when Jevyn got into a fight with his father.
She said Howard told Jevyn to step outside with him. That's when a gunshot was heard, and the woman found Howard on the ground.
She said Jevyn told her something to the effect of, "I'm sorry, I didn't mean it" before he ran off.
Police believe Jevyn stole the gun from his father's friend.
Jevyn faces an open count of murder.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company