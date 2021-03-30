APD: 2 children killed in crash on I-25 at Menaul

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 30, 2021 11:07 AM
Created: March 30, 2021 06:49 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two children were killed in a single-vehicle crash on northbound I-25 near Menaul Tuesday morning. Police said alcohol and speed were contributing factors in the crash.
According to APD, officers were dispatched to the crash around 4 a.m. Police closed northbound I-25 at the Big I and the east and west I-40 ramps to northbound I-25.
Police said it appeared that the vehicle involved had entered the northbound flyover from westbound I-40 while speeding. The vehicle continued westbound across the northbound I-25 lanes after the flyover and struck the concrete barrier.
Police said there were two adults and four children in the vehicle. Two children under the age of 10 were killed. The other two children were taken to the hospital, where one child is in critical condition.
Both adults in the vehicle were also hospitalized. The driver is in critical condition.
Officers were on scene for several hours. As of 7:30 a.m., all lanes were reopened. Police said they are working with the district attorney to pursue criminal charges.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
I40 Eastbound on ramp to I25 Northbound is closed, I40 Westbound to I25 Northbound on ramp is closed, All lanes I25 Northbound just south of the BIG I are being diverted to both I40 EB and I40 WB @abqfire— APD Traffic (@ABQTraffic) March 30, 2021
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company