APD: 2 dead, 7 injured following crash on University

Officials said around 3:00 a.m., officers responded to a single vehicle crash. Upon arrivals, officers found the single vehicle had rolled over, trapping multiple people inside. AFR was dispatched and were able to extricate all trapped individuals.

According to APD, all nine people were inside a single vehicle. One male and one female were pronounced dead on scene, with the remaining seven passengers transported to different hospitals. At this time, five are listed in critical condition and two sustained minor injuries.