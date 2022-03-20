APD: 2 dead, 7 injured following crash on University

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A vehicle rollover crash left 2 people dead and 7 injured on University Boulevard under I-40 Sunday morning.
Officials said around 3:00 a.m., officers responded to a single vehicle crash. Upon arrivals, officers found the single vehicle had rolled over, trapping multiple people inside. AFR was dispatched and were able to extricate all trapped individuals.
According to APD, all nine people were inside a single vehicle. One male and one female were pronounced dead on scene, with the remaining seven passengers transported to different hospitals. At this time, five are listed in critical condition and two sustained minor injuries.
An investigation by Motor Officers found the vehicle was traveling on northbound on University at a high rate of speed. As the vehicle approached the eastbound I-40 Frontage Road, the driver lost control due to the speed of the vehicle and the vehicle began to travel sideways. The vehicle then rolled and impacted the concrete pillar of the Interstate.
It was determined that alcohol, speed and the amount of people inside of the vehicle were all factors causing the crash. The investigation is still ongoing.
