1 dead, 1 in critical condition following NE Albuquerque shooting

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 12, 2022 07:21 PM
Created: April 12, 2022 07:08 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police officers in the Foothills Area Command are investigating a shooting that happened in a gas station parking lot Tuesday evening.
Police said the shooting happened at the DK at 13601 Copper Avenue NE. Two individuals were reportedly shot and taken to UNMH. One victim has succumbed to their injuries.
Information is limited at this time. This is considered the 26th homicide under investigation by Albuquerque this year.
