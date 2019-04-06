APD: 2 people found dead in University area
Christina Rodriguez
April 06, 2019 09:07 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police were called out to a home on Princeton after a man and a woman were found dead on Saturday afternoon.
Police shut down the 600 block of Princeton. APD violent crimes detectives are investigating.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
