APD: Officers shot, killed man reaching for BB gun

One officer asked Schafer to put his hands in the air, and since multiple officers observed a handgun in the waistline of his pants, they told him to keep his hands away from his waist.

Police said Schafer did not comply with commands and pushed himself from the ground to the bus bench, stating "I'll do what I..." and reaching towards the front of his pants.

One officer fired a 40 mm launcher, striking Schafer in his knee. Police said Schafer grabbed the grip of the gun and began to remove it from his pants.

In response, three officers fired their weapons. Officers attempted to render aid, but Schafer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police later determined that Schafer's weapon was a BB gun that resembled a 9 mm handgun.

No officers were injured during the incident.