APD: Officers shot, killed man reaching for BB gun
Christina Rodriguez
October 18, 2019 01:55 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department released details Friday about an officer-involved shooting on August 22.
APD officers had been dispatched to the bus stop near the Walmart on Eubank after receiving calls about a man tossing a gun from hand to hand. Another caller said the man was pointing the gun at the cars passing by.
When police arrived on scene, they decided to use their bodies as a wall to place themselves between the man and the public. The man was later identified as Roger Schafer, 57.
One officer asked Schafer to put his hands in the air, and since multiple officers observed a handgun in the waistline of his pants, they told him to keep his hands away from his waist.
Police said Schafer did not comply with commands and pushed himself from the ground to the bus bench, stating "I'll do what I..." and reaching towards the front of his pants.
One officer fired a 40 mm launcher, striking Schafer in his knee. Police said Schafer grabbed the grip of the gun and began to remove it from his pants.
In response, three officers fired their weapons. Officers attempted to render aid, but Schafer was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police later determined that Schafer's weapon was a BB gun that resembled a 9 mm handgun.
No officers were injured during the incident.
