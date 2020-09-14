APD: 5 children who left father's home found safe with family friend | KOB 4
ALERT > Get help filling out the 2020 Census. Call (505)222-3232 in Albuquerque or (866)766-2404 statewide.
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

APD: 5 children who left father's home found safe with family friend

APD: 5 children who left father's home found safe with family friend

KOB Web Staff
Updated: September 14, 2020 03:11 PM
Created: September 14, 2020 03:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department reports that it has located five children who left their father's home Saturday.

The children were with a family friend and appeared to be safe and healthy, according to police.

Advertisement

Police are investigating why the children decided to leave the home. CYFD is also working to ensure the safety of the children, who are caught in the middle of a custody dispute. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD: 5 children who left father's home found safe with family friend
APD: 5 children who left father's home found safe with family friend
Albuquerque police investigating overnight homicide
Albuquerque police investigating overnight homicide
Police ask for public's help to locate group of five siblings
Selma Craig-Bell, 10 months; Trinity Bell-Craig, 3 years; Tanylah Craig-Bell, 4 years; Ataliah Bell, 6 years
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 103 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 103 additional COVID-19 cases
Hundreds gather in Belen to protest governor's restrictions on churches
Hundreds gather in Belen to protest governor's restrictions on churches
Advertisement


Rio Rancho Public Schools resume in-person learning
Rio Rancho Public Schools resume in-person learning
New Mexico reports no additional COVID-19 deaths, 81 new cases
New Mexico reports no additional COVID-19 deaths, 81 new cases
APD: 5 children who left father's home found safe with family friend
APD: 5 children who left father's home found safe with family friend
City of Albuquerque launches initiative to help minority-owned business
City of Albuquerque launches initiative to help minority-owned business
Navajo Nation will participate in COVID-19 vaccine trials
Navajo Nation will participate in COVID-19 vaccine trials