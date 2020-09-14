APD: 5 children who left father's home found safe with family friend

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department reports that it has located five children who left their father's home Saturday.
The children were with a family friend and appeared to be safe and healthy, according to police.
Police are investigating why the children decided to leave the home. CYFD is also working to ensure the safety of the children, who are caught in the middle of a custody dispute.
