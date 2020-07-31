APD: 5 injured in overnight mesa shooting | KOB 4
APD: 5 injured in overnight mesa shooting

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: July 31, 2020 07:35 AM
Created: July 31, 2020 06:13 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Five people were shot overnight on the southeast Albuquerque mesa, according to police. 

Albuquerque Police Department spokesperson Tanner Tixier said officers were on scene at 3513 Los Picaros SE around 2 a.m., where multiple people were shot on the mesa.

Police said at least four of the victims transported themselves to the hospital. 

Officers were searching for other victims when they found the fifth person shot.

The crime scene has been cleared, but detectives are working to gather information from victims and witnesses. 

Police said all five victims are expected to survive. Information is limited at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


