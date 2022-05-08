APD: 6 shot, 4 dead in separate Sunday shootings

Police have not released any information about the shooting itself.

Details are limited. Stay with KOB 4 and KOB.com for updates.

Police are investigating a second shooting Sunday near Pennsylvania Road and Chico Road NE.

Upon arrival, officials said officers found two people who had been shot. They were taken to local hospitals.

No other information or update on their condition, but the APD Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.

Albuquerque police are also investigating a murder suicide in the parking lot of Party City.

Police say three victims were found dead Sunday around 12:30 p.m. with apparent gunshot wounds.

In a later update, police say the victims were two 16-year-olds, a boy and a girl, and a 53-year-old man.

Authorities say the 53-year-old man shot and killed the two teenagers before taking his own life. They say he knew both victims and had a history with the girl’s family.

APD Chief Harold Medina says this is just the latest in what's been a violent week.

Stay with KOB 4 and KOB.com for updates.