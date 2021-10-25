APD: 66 deadly crashes reported in Albuquerque this year, many linked to speeding

Montgomery is not the only troubled road though, APD also placed a device on Gibson. From Oct.1 to Oct. 10 -- 42% of drivers were caught driving faster than 50 mph -- 10 miles over the speed limit. Another 7,000 were seen driving 65 mph or faster. One driver was even clocked at 111 mph.

"Gibson is also a very heavily traveled speedway. The Air Force is right there, you have medical facilities, a lot of people travel that roadway, so it's very concerning,” said Atkins.

APD said there are requests to install the devices on Coors and Eubank – two other areas known for speeding.

"We're just really hoping to limit the amount of crashes, the amount of fatalities we're seeing, you know, speeding kills people,” Atkins said.