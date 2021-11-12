APD: 7-year-old dies following crash on Lead

KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 12, 2021 06:25 PM
Created: November 12, 2021 05:01 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A 7-year-old boy has died after being hit by a vehicle in southeast Albuquerque.
Witnesses told police the boy was walking alone on Lead, near Montclaire. Those witnesses were reportedly trying to get him away from the road when he stepped in front of a car and was hit.
Police said they do not believe speed or alcohol were factors in the crash. The driver is not expected to face any charges.
According to APD, the Crimes Against Children Unit is still investigating why the child was alone.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company