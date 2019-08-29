APD: 9-year-old girl shot in SE Albuquerque

The father of the girl told police that a man was walking through the apartment complex and pulled out a handgun. The father said the gun malfunctioned, causing it to fire into the ground, and one of the rounds ricocheted – hitting the girl.

Police are still working to find the person who had the gun. The investigation is ongoing.

