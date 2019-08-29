APD: 9-year-old girl shot in SE Albuquerque | KOB 4
APD: 9-year-old girl shot in SE Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
August 29, 2019 11:54 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating the shooting of a 9-year-old girl in southeast Albuquerque, near Carlisle and Gibson. Police said she is in good condition now. 

Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of Ross SE around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday. 

"The 911 caller said his daughter had just been shot," Gallegos wrote in an email. "The caller later said that he was taking his daughter to the hospital."

The father of the girl told police that a man was walking through the apartment complex and pulled out a handgun. The father said the gun malfunctioned, causing it to fire into the ground, and one of the rounds ricocheted – hitting the girl. 

Police are still working to find the person who had the gun. The investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.

