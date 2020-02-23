APD addresses Albuquerque’s violent weekend after 3 fatal shootings occurred

Police said the three homicides have something in common with most of the other homicides that have occurred this year. In January, nine of the ten homicides that happened involved firearms—including the three that occurred over the weekend.

Police are already investigating 13 homicides this year.

KOB 4’s Grace Reader sat down with APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos to discuss what the department is doing to try to prevent more shootings.

