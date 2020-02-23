APD addresses Albuquerque’s violent weekend after 3 fatal shootings occurred

Grace Reader
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—A violent weekend in Albuquerque left three people dead after three separate shooting incidents occurred in the city.
The most recent shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday near Louisiana and Kathryn. Police said the victim was a male, but they haven’t said what led up to the shooting or if there are any suspects.
The second shooting happened early Saturday morning when police said they found a homeless woman shot to death inside a tent near 1st and Rosemont.
On Friday, a man was shot and killed by security officers after he was attempting to break into a woman’s car. The shooting occurred outside Effingbar in northwest Albuquerque and was the start of the deadly weekend.
Police said the three homicides have something in common with most of the other homicides that have occurred this year. In January, nine of the ten homicides that happened involved firearms—including the three that occurred over the weekend.
Police are already investigating 13 homicides this year.
KOB 4’s Grace Reader sat down with APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos to discuss what the department is doing to try to prevent more shootings.
