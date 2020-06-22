APD addresses response to Oñate protest, shooting

"So they're not necessarily designed to be part of crowd control, but their main goal was obviously rescue and safety of the public," said APD Lt. Joe Viers.

Officials said there were undercover officers in the area, and a camera was monitoring live video of the Juan de Oñate protest. But, they didn't see any of the violence ramping up.

"The camera trailer doesn't show the crowd becoming violent at any point," Viers said. "It did show indication that there were teenagers in the crowd as well as information that came into the communications center or that there was a concern of teenagers being the crowd."

Deputy Chief Harold Medina said officers have been using extra caution during recent protests, and decided against stopping people from destroying the statue.

"We will not deploy resources for minor property damage issues," Medina said.

Police say they didn't use uniformed officers and marked police cars-- in an effort to avoid "the escalation of tension."

However, officers did show up a few minutes after shots were fired.

Police say they were unable to conduct interviews at the scene because they were trying to stop any further violence.

They also say they didn't have access to the video that showed Steven Baca assaulting people in the crowd.

"You know, one of the things that the district attorney's office and DA Torrez is well aware of the fact that we were dealing with a riot at this point. Munitions had been released," Medina said. "We hand an angry crowd which made it difficult to process this scene like we do any other scene."

The investigation has now been turned over for state police.