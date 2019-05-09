APD addresses UNM athlete murder investigation
Megan Abundis
May 09, 2019 10:18 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The murder of UNM student and baseball player Jackson Weller has impacted many in our community. KOB 4 asked the Albuquerque Police Department why police haven't addressed the investigation publicly.
APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said detectives are following leads, interviewing people and they don't want to influence any kind of witness testimony.
If and when there is a suspect, APD said detectives will decide if they want to release a suspect description.
Police say they don't want to jeopardize the investigation by putting out suspect information or commenting on surveillance video. Local business owners told KOB 4 they have video of the shooting, but won't give it to the media.
Since police won't acknowledge that there is a suspect, investigators won't say if that person is a threat to the community.
Police did say that 20 out of 26 homicides this year have involved guns.
Jackson Weller's mother, Lisa Praeger, said her son was a class act, deeply loyal friend, talented athlete and protective big brother.
Praeger hopes Albuquerque dedicates itself to be a place where people can feel safe.
A memorial for Jackson Weller is set for Monday in Colleyville, Texas.
