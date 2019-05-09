APD addresses UNM athlete murder investigation

Police say they don't want to jeopardize the investigation by putting out suspect information or commenting on surveillance video. Local business owners told KOB 4 they have video of the shooting, but won't give it to the media.

Since police won't acknowledge that there is a suspect, investigators won't say if that person is a threat to the community.

Police did say that 20 out of 26 homicides this year have involved guns.

Jackson Weller's mother, Lisa Praeger, said her son was a class act, deeply loyal friend, talented athlete and protective big brother.

Praeger hopes Albuquerque dedicates itself to be a place where people can feel safe.

A memorial for Jackson Weller is set for Monday in Colleyville, Texas.