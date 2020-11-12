APD, AFR experiencing a rise in COVID-19 infections

Brittany Costello
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- First responders are not immune to COVID-19.
The Albuquerque Police Department and Albuquerque Fire Rescue report a rise in COVID-19 cases within the departments.
“COVID hasn’t just hit the community, its hit the police department,” said Interim APD Chief Harold Medina. “We’re trying to make sure that we continue to move in the right direction, but I also want to do it in a way that is safe for our officers.”
During the Albuquerque City Council Public Safety Committee meeting Tuesday, Medina told councilors they’ve seen a spike in COVID-19 cases among officers.
The state’s Rapid Response data shows recent call outs to a police substation and the police academy.
“We have had to ask our investigative units to assist us with calls for service,” said Medina. “So we’re asking the public, the council, everyone to bear with us the next few weeks.”
An APD spokesperson said, since March, there have been 56 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases including sworn officers, cadets and civilians. As of Thursday, there were 24 APD employees with the virus, 17 of which are sworn officers. At total of 75 people with the department are under quarantine.
“We’ve got a lot on our plate right now with COVID issues," Medina said. "it has really taken us, it’s taken up a lot of our time in trying to do the tracing and making sure that were getting all of the individuals involved tested and making sure that them and their families are safe."
Officers are working in teams to try to limit the spread. They’re also trying to handle lower priority calls over the phone, and they are making an effort to pre-screen those calls for COVID-19.
The same goes for AFR. A spokesperson said, like the community, they’ve also seen a rise among employees in the department.
But AFR officials said it has not impacted trucks or service at stations. They continue to pre-screen calls and respond in full PPE gear.
