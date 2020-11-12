APD, AFR experiencing a rise in COVID-19 infections

The state’s Rapid Response data shows recent call outs to a police substation and the police academy.

“We have had to ask our investigative units to assist us with calls for service,” said Medina. “So we’re asking the public, the council, everyone to bear with us the next few weeks.”



An APD spokesperson said, since March, there have been 56 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases including sworn officers, cadets and civilians. As of Thursday, there were 24 APD employees with the virus, 17 of which are sworn officers. At total of 75 people with the department are under quarantine.

“We’ve got a lot on our plate right now with COVID issues," Medina said. "it has really taken us, it’s taken up a lot of our time in trying to do the tracing and making sure that were getting all of the individuals involved tested and making sure that them and their families are safe."

Officers are working in teams to try to limit the spread. They’re also trying to handle lower priority calls over the phone, and they are making an effort to pre-screen those calls for COVID-19.

The same goes for AFR. A spokesperson said, like the community, they’ve also seen a rise among employees in the department.

But AFR officials said it has not impacted trucks or service at stations. They continue to pre-screen calls and respond in full PPE gear.



