Victim found after early Monday morning fire in SW Albuquerque

January 17, 2022
Created: January 17, 2022 12:40 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Authorities are investigating a commercial building fire in southwest Albuquerque, where a person was reportedly found inside after the fire was extinguished.
According to AFR, the victim was located while conducting a salvage and overhaul review of the building, at 2626 Central Ave. S.W. Upon finding the victim, fire investigators and APD were called to the scene to launch an investigation.
Crews were first dispatched to the fire around 1 a.m.
Firefighters attempted to enter the building to conduct a search of the building. Heavy flames, the building's severely compromised structural integrity and an ensuing roof collapse, however, prevented crews from entering the building and forced them to work defensively.
Information is limited and more details will be provided as the ongoing investigation continues.
