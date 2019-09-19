APD, AFR respond to downed balloon in northwest Albuquerque
Christina Rodriguez
September 19, 2019 11:23 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A balloon hit a powerline in northwest Albuquerque Thursday morning, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.
The downed balloon was close to Garfield Middle School. Albuquerque police and Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to the scene.
There are no injuries reported at this time.
Downed balloon at 3585 6th St. hit a power line. Caller says crew made it out ok.— Albuquerque Police Department (@ABQPOLICE) September 19, 2019
