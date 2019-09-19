APD, AFR respond to downed balloon in northwest Albuquerque | KOB 4
APD, AFR respond to downed balloon in northwest Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
September 19, 2019 11:23 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A balloon hit a powerline in northwest Albuquerque Thursday morning, according to the Albuquerque Police Department. 

The downed balloon was close to Garfield Middle School. Albuquerque police and Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to the scene. 

There are no injuries reported at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: September 19, 2019 11:23 AM
Created: September 19, 2019 11:19 AM

