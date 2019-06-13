APD: Security guard shot, killed suspect at Albertsons
Joshua Panas
June 13, 2019 07:23 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A security guard shot a man who was ramming his vehicle into an Albertsons, according to Albuquerque police.
Police say the incident began Wednesday night when a female suspect was detained for shoplifting at the store, located at 11825 Lomas in northeast Albuquerque.
In an attempt to help the woman escape, police say a man began ramming his vehicle into the store.
Police say an altercation ensued between the man and the security guard before the security guard opened fire.
The man was taken to UNM Hospital where he died.
Police say the security guard was also treated for non-life threatening injuries.
He is not expected to face charges. Police say he has been cooperating with investigators.
