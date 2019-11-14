APD and city officials increase efforts to keep drivers out of ART lanes

Martinez said it is easier to cut through the bus only lanes.

“It's hard to go around, all the way around,” he said.

The ART buses are supposed to be up and running by Nov. 30. City officials said bus drivers will have more practice runs learning up to the start date.

After the officials start date, APD will begin issuing $80 tickets for crossing the lines and repeat offenders could end up with two tickets and $160 in fines.

The city is expecting to have one of the ART buses on display next week on the east side of town.