APD and city officials increase efforts to keep drivers out of ART lanes

Brittany Costello
Created: November 14, 2019 05:21 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— City officials and APD are increasing efforts to keep drivers out of the ART bus lanes.
APD has started giving out warnings to drivers and city officials have installed billboards reminding people not to cross the solid lines.
But even with all the reminders, some drivers told KOB 4 they break the rules anyway to save time.
“Everybody does, everybody does,” said Leonard Martinez, who works in the area.
Martinez said it is easier to cut through the bus only lanes.
“It's hard to go around, all the way around,” he said.
The ART buses are supposed to be up and running by Nov. 30. City officials said bus drivers will have more practice runs learning up to the start date.
After the officials start date, APD will begin issuing $80 tickets for crossing the lines and repeat offenders could end up with two tickets and $160 in fines.
The city is expecting to have one of the ART buses on display next week on the east side of town.
