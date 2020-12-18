APD announces new improvements to homicide unit

There’s been 75 homicide cases in 2020 so far. The month of December has seen four.

"One thing that we've learned over the past couple years is we struggle with investigations as a department, and we want to improve our ability to conduct these investigations, but in order to do that we have to put the threat tools in the toolbox so to speak for our officers and our detectives,” Medina said.

APD is in the process of adding two detective this year, totaling 12 for the department. An extra sergeant and acting commander have been assigned to look over cases as well.

“We're looking at ourselves and figuring out where exactly we can improve, and the biggest thing is the training that we can provide for the detectives,” said Commander Dennis Tafoya.

APD announced a new detective training academy for all detectives, not just those in the homicide unit.

“It's search and seizure issues developing strong criminal complaints, understanding crime trends, so we could tie more crimes together and get a bigger impact for when we arrest somebody who's a serial burglar for example,” Medina said.

Deadlines for a detailed new curriculum are set for early next year, with plans to launch summer 2021.