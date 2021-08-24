APD announces new leads on multiple cold cases

That was Althea Oakeley's case.

APD said Apodaca told officers he was responsible for at least three murders and multiple rapes in the metro.

At ths time, Apodaca is only facing charges in Oakeley's death because police said they have the most evidence with that case. But this is not the end.

"We anticipate more charges will come on Mr. Apodaca in the future, but we are working closely with the District Attorney's office and they will ultimately make that decision of if and when those charges come," said APD Deputy Commander Kyle Hartsock.

Apodaca's first detention hearing in Oakeley's case will be Thursday – a week after what would have been her 55th birthday.

APD has reason to believe Apodaca is also conntected to the Kaitlyn Arquette cold case. She was killed just a year after Oakeley.