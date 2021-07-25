APD announces plans for new downtown substation

Casey Torres
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M - The Albuquerque Police Department has announced their plans for a new substation in downtown Albuquerque at the Rosenwald building.
APD started its "downtown weekend operations" eight weeks ago and the latest numbers had 1,000 traffic tickets with 47 DWI arrests, and 31 fights.
Some downtown business owners said it's good to see more Albuquerque police officers in the area.
"Around downtown area, every once in a while yeah we'll get like smashed windows, smashed doors when we're not here," said Sandagdalai Batsaikhan, an employee at Sushi Hana on 6th and Central.
The Rosenwald building still needs to be renovated and could take up to seven months.
"I think just the presence of that being there will definitely support growth and safety, so that's good,” said owner of True Love Tattoo, Rick Torres. "The consensus is, with the people that I have talked to, it's a good thing. We welcome it, we welcome it.”
But once the new substation is up and running it will cover busy weekends.
"I think it's a step, but I don't know if it will completely change everything, “ said Batsaikhan. "I think they're doing their best, and it's hard. people want to do bad things, there's really nothing that will stop them. Unless they get caught."
