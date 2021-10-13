BCSO: Vandalism suspect was among several people who shot at county headquarters

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: October 13, 2021 10:47 AM
Created: October 13, 2021 08:38 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A suspect accused of vandalizing Bernalillo County headquarters was arrested Tuesday.
Noah Tapia, 20, was charged with felony criminal damage to property, shooting at a dwelling or occupied building and tampering with evidence.
According to the criminal complaint, several people fired shots from the top floor of a parking garage at the Simms Building toward the adjacent county headquarters building. One of the cars was a two-tone truck Tapia was seen getting into. Tapia also posted a picture to social media where he was pictured holding firearms on the top floor of the garage.
The complaint alleges shots were fired from the garage at 3:12 a.m. Monday into the north side of county headquarters.
Bernalillo County deputies were called to investigate at around 6 a.m. Monday. APD responded first and documented the damage estimated to be around $45,000, including a $5,000 painting on the wall of the building's sixth floor.
Tapia turned himself in Tuesday after learning law enforcement was looking for him. However, he had nothing to say.
APD on Tuesday released surveillance video of a person firing gunshots into the air while hanging out of a small pickup truck's open passenger window.
