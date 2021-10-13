BCSO: Vandalism suspect was among several people who shot at county headquarters

According to the criminal complaint, several people fired shots from the top floor of a parking garage at the Simms Building toward the adjacent county headquarters building. One of the cars was a two-tone truck Tapia was seen getting into. Tapia also posted a picture to social media where he was pictured holding firearms on the top floor of the garage.

The complaint alleges shots were fired from the garage at 3:12 a.m. Monday into the north side of county headquarters.