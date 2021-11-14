APD arrests 8 suspected drunk drivers at checkpoint

Spencer Schacht
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M - Albuquerque police arrested 8 suspected drunk drivers and arrested two people for felony narcotics and possession of weapons Saturday night.
Since Friday, 24 people were booked at the Metropolitan Detention Center for driving while intoxicated. Including Kyle Crespin who is facing charges of homicide by vehicle involving DWI after a deadly crash in the North Valley on Friday.
The other DWI arrests this weekend were made across town, including Saturday nights DWI check point at the intersection of Unser Boulevard and Ladera Drive.
Court documents explain other charges individuals could be facing including a felony narcotics arrest, a misdemeanor weapons arrest, and one woman, Moryma Montes, was arrested at the check point with her two kids – ages 10 and 15—in the car.
All of the arrests made this weekend come days before Mothers Against Drunk Driving celebrates their 35 years of the designated driver red ribbon campaign.
“At this time during the holidays that is when people do start celebrating a lot so when you are planning to go to those celebrations, Thanksgiving, the holidays around Christmas etc. you are going to celebrate so have a plan, plan ahead to have somebody who is not going to be drinking drive you home,” said Bert Parnall, MADD advisory board member.
They will be tying one on for safety this week – so when you see red ribbons on cars it serves as a reminder
“It's Mothers Against Drunk Driving, a crucial and imperative message to everybody o when we are going into the holiday seasons coming up, plan ahead,” said Parnall.
The 35th "Tie One On For Safety Campaign" starts Monday, Nov.15 with multiple law enforcement agencies participating alongside MADD this year.
