APD arrests Aug. 19 stabbing homicide suspect

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: September 01, 2021 10:49 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – APD on Tuesday arrested a homicide suspect accused of stabbing a man near a Southwest Albuquerque gas station.

Richard Young, 43, of Los Lunas, was arrested in a stolen vehicle. Young is accused of stabbing 40-year-old Patrick Amaral in an alley behind Circle K, at 511 Bridge Blvd. S.W. 

Detectives determined Young, on the night of the incident, tracked down Amaral and stabbed him because he believed Amaral stole his gun.

Young is facing a murder charge. He was booked into the Metro Detention Center. 


