APD arrests man suspected of vandalizing rainbow crosswalk | KOB 4
APD arrests man suspected of vandalizing rainbow crosswalk

Kassi Nelson
June 11, 2019 02:22 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Anthony Morgan, 32, has been arrested for allegedly vandalizing a rainbow crosswalk in Albuquerque.

Albuquerque police believe Morgan was the main offender when a group of motorcyclists drove over the crosswalk and performed burnouts.

Morgan is charged with criminal damage to property and conspiracy to commit criminal damage to property.

The Gang Unit suspects that Morgan is a member of the Malicious Riders biker gang, which is affiliated with the Banditos. 

The crosswalk was unveiled last week to honor the LGBT community.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness News 4 for updates.

Credits

Updated: June 11, 2019 02:22 PM
Created: June 11, 2019 02:11 PM

