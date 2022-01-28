Second suspect arrested in massage parlor murder, robbery

Police said homicide detectives reviewed surveillance video on the victim's cell phone that showed a young man, later identified as 18-year-old Jorge Rivera-Ramirez, enter the massage parlor and pay Fang for a massage. He follows her into a room and moments later, Fang is forced out of the room at gunpoint. On video, Rivera-Ramirez is seen pointing a gun at her head and makes her unlock the front door for Hernandez.

As Fang opens the door, she attempts to run away but the two teenagers force her into the back of the business. Police said the teens dragged her into a room where a computer was unplugged and the video stopped recording.