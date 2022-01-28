Second suspect arrested in massage parlor murder, robbery

|
KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 28, 2022 06:48 PM
Created: January 28, 2022 06:07 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police said have arrested a second suspect connected to the murder of Sihui Fang, the owner of the Wonderful Massage parlor on Menaul.
On Friday, law enforcement in Seminole, Texas arrested 18-year-old Juan Carlos Hernandez on a warrant for an open count of murder, kidnapping, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, tampering with evidence and conspiracy.
Police said homicide detectives reviewed surveillance video on the victim's cell phone that showed a young man, later identified as 18-year-old Jorge Rivera-Ramirez, enter the massage parlor and pay Fang for a massage. He follows her into a room and moments later, Fang is forced out of the room at gunpoint. On video, Rivera-Ramirez is seen pointing a gun at her head and makes her unlock the front door for Hernandez.
As Fang opens the door, she attempts to run away but the two teenagers force her into the back of the business. Police said the teens dragged her into a room where a computer was unplugged and the video stopped recording.
Detectives determined that Fang and Rivera-Ramirez shot several rounds at each other. Fang died at the scene and Rivera-Ramirez called 911, asking for medical assistance for several gunshot wounds.
Hernandez had fled from the business before officers arrived. Police said they now have evidence that both Hernandez and Rivera-Ramirez both had handguns and both teens had shot Fang.
Robbery detectives with APD have reportedly been investigating a string of armed robberies in the Albuquerque area involving two men who were targeting massage parlors. The investigation is ongoing.
