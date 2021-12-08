APD arrests suspect who confessed to Dec. 3 homicide

Parker was scheduled for a probation meeting Tuesday. He was apprehended for a probation violation and agreed to talk to detectives about the shooting.

According to APD, the shooting occurred at 146 Wisconsin Street, near Wyoming and Central. Officers received a call at around 5:23 p.m. Dec. 3 and responded to the scene shortly thereafter, where they found Burdex who appeared to be fatally wounded.

By KOB 4's count, this is the 105th homicide investigation APD has conducted this year. That homicide total does not include a state police investigation into a double homicide or BCSO investigations at Albuquerque addresses.