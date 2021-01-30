APD arrests two teens suspected of more than 80 home burglaries

KOB Web Staff
January 30, 2021
Created: January 30, 2021 06:18 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police have arrested a couple of teenagers allegedly involved in more than 80 burglaries — some while homeowners were sleeping.
18-year-old Jesse Mascareno-Haidle and 17-year-old Joshua Templeton were arrested Friday after one APD detective launched a detailed investigation into dozens of home invasions in the metro. Both teens are charged with several home burglaries and stealing vehicles from many of the homes.
“Due to the nature of these invasions, and the high probability for a violent encounter, it is fortunate no one was hurt during the commission of these crimes,” Interim APD Chief Harold Medina said. “The detective in this case did an amazing job with support from other officers, new technology in the department, and help from homeowners.”
The detective found a pattern with many of the incidents — homes were backed up to open space, which allowed burglars to enter the homes from unlocked back doors or windows in the middle of the night. The burglars would then flee with the homeowners' vehicles.
Police said detectives then identified the pair of teens as the suspects. They were captured multiple times on surveillance video.
During their arrest, police said they recovered two firearms, a firearm suppressor, TVs, laptops, Xboxes, phones, and key FOBS to stolen cars.
Prosecutors want Mascareno-Haidle kept in jail until his trial.
The detective on the case said he suspects the teens also burglarized six locations in Los Lunas.
Note: KOB 4 does not have a mugshot for Templeton, since he is a minor.
