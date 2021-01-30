APD arrests two teens suspected of more than 80 home burglaries

Police said detectives then identified the pair of teens as the suspects. They were captured multiple times on surveillance video.

During their arrest, police said they recovered two firearms, a firearm suppressor, TVs, laptops, Xboxes, phones, and key FOBS to stolen cars.

Prosecutors want Mascareno-Haidle kept in jail until his trial.

The detective on the case said he suspects the teens also burglarized six locations in Los Lunas.

Note: KOB 4 does not have a mugshot for Templeton, since he is a minor.