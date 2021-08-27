APD arrests wanted murder suspect who cut ankle monitor | KOB 4

APD arrests wanted murder suspect who cut ankle monitor

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: August 27, 2021 07:43 AM
Created: August 27, 2021 06:22 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Late Thursday, APD arrested a murder suspect who fled custody earlier in the week.

Trey Bausby was arrested in the area of Central Avenue and Tramway Blvd. NE. Bausby is accused of fatally stabbing Jessica Benavidez in January. He fled custody on Tuesday when he cut his court-ordered ankle monitor.

Bausby was booked into the Metro Detention Center where he is being held. 


