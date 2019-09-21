APD asks for help to locate kidnapped woman | KOB 4
APD asks for help to locate kidnapped woman

Justine Lopez
September 21, 2019 10:07 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— APD detectives are asking for help to locate Chamisa Toya.

Toya, 37, is 5’7” and 175 lbs.

She was taken by force after her and her boyfriend spent time with an unknown man. The man put her into a headlock while she was in his white Ford F-150 and drove away from the 7-Eleven on Kathryn and San Mateo early Saturday.

Toya has not been seen or heard from since her boyfriend witnessed her being taken by the unknown man.

The unknown Caucasian man is about 50-60 years old, 5’8” and 190 lbs.

Anyone that knows of Toya’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 505-242-2677.

Justine Lopez


Updated: September 21, 2019 10:07 PM
Created: September 21, 2019 07:42 PM

