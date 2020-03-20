APD asks for public's help finding missing children

KOB Web Staff
March 20, 2020
Created: March 20, 2020 06:38 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department issued an Endangered Missing Children alert for 5-year-old Liliana Carrillo and her 7-year-old sister, Reylen Carrillo.
Police said the children were attending a supervised family therapy visit with their mother, Destinee Carrillo, when she left the facility with the kids.
Police said CYFD has custody of the children.
Destinee Carrillo has an outstanding felony, according to police.
Anyone who knows where Destinee may have taken the children, they are encouraged to contact their CYFD case worker/guardian at 505-660-0174 or Detective Lorenzo Apodaca of the Missing Persons Unit at 505-924-6094.
