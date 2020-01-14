APD asks for public's help to solve homicide case | KOB 4
APD asks for public's help to solve homicide case

Albuquerque officers Scott McMurrough, left, and Gil Vigil responded to a 911 call made from the home of Omaree Varela, the 9-year-old boy who police say was kicked to death by his mother. 

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 14, 2020 01:13 PM
Created: January 14, 2020 01:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A $7,500 cash rewards is being offered to the person who can help Albuquerque solve a homicide.

Jacqueline Vigil was killed in her driveway in November while preparing to go to the gym.

Police said the public helped detectives locate and recover the Jeep that was seen leaving the scene. It's being processed for potential evidence and leads.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-STOP or submit anonymous tips at P3tips.com


