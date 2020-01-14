APD asks for public's help to solve homicide case

|
|
KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 14, 2020 01:13 PM
Created: January 14, 2020 01:12 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A $7,500 cash rewards is being offered to the person who can help Albuquerque solve a homicide.
Jacqueline Vigil was killed in her driveway in November while preparing to go to the gym.
Police said the public helped detectives locate and recover the Jeep that was seen leaving the scene. It's being processed for potential evidence and leads.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-STOP or submit anonymous tips at P3tips.com
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company