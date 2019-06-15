APD: Auto thefts have decreased by 53%

"Nobody steals or robs or does other crimes in their own vehicle," he said.

According to APD, there's been a 53% drop in the number of stolen cars compared this time two years ago.

By mid-June of 2017, more than 3,000 vehicles were stolen. Last year that number dropped to 2,700.

For this year, there have been 1,551 vehicles stolen so far.

Brown attributes the success of the Auto Theft unit to partnerships, bait cars and extra manpower.

He said that newer vehicles are at risk because key fobs can be exploited by hacking.

"Now, the biggest trend or type of vehicles being stolen are Kia's and Hyundai's. Newer model vehicles that are not formally associated with auto theft," he said. "We still have trends with the older Fords and Chevy pickups."

Even though there have been less auto thefts, officers tell KOB 4 they're working to get extra support – specifically civilians who are trained to help work on bait cars.