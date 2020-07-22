APD, BCSO investigate deadly shooting in SW Albuquerque | KOB 4
APD, BCSO investigate deadly shooting in SW Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: July 22, 2020 07:02 AM
Created: July 22, 2020 06:17 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that left one man dead and one man critically injured Tuesday evening. 

Deputies with the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office were reportedly sent to a road rage incident around 4:40 p.m. near the intersection of Old Coors and Bridge. 

In a new update from APD, police said one man was killed and another man is critically injured.

Homicide detectives are talking with several individuals to figure out what happened, but no information has been released about potential suspects. 

The investigation is ongoing. 


