APD: Bicyclist in critical condition following ART bus crash

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: April 27, 2022 03:38 PM
Created: April 27, 2022 01:32 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A bicyclist is in critical condition after a crash with an ART bus Tuesday night.

APD responded around 10 pm. to Central Avenue and Edith Boulevard, where they discovered a bicyclist was traveling westbound in the ART lane on Central when an ART bus was traveling eastbound in the same lane. That's when the bicyclist hit the bus head-on.

The bicyclist was taken to UNMH to be treated.

According to APD, the bicyclist was wearing all dark colors and had no lights on the bicycle. 

Police said it does not appear that speed or alcohol were factors in this crash. No charges are pending at this time. The investigation is ongoing.


