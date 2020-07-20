APD: Bicyclist killed in West Side hit-and-run

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 20, 2020 09:32 AM
Created: July 20, 2020 09:24 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened Sunday evening near Golf Course and Paradise.
APD said the victim was a bicyclist. The victim has not been named.
Police have not released any information on a potential suspect. Information is limited at this time.
