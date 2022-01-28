APD: Body found at apartment complex

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 28, 2022 08:57 PM
Created: January 28, 2022 08:54 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating another homicide.
Officers were reportedly dispatched to the Skyline Uptown Apartments on Louisana near Mountain just before 7 p.m. Friday evening.
Police said a man was found dead. No additional information is available at this time.
