APD: Body found at apartment complex

Updated: January 28, 2022 08:57 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating another homicide.

Officers were reportedly dispatched to the Skyline Uptown Apartments on Louisana near Mountain just before 7 p.m. Friday evening.

Police said a man was found dead. No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


