APD: Body found near UNM campus
Christina Rodriguez
August 07, 2019 07:47 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A body was found on the 200 block of Harvard Wednesday evening, according to police.
Albuquerque police spokesman Daren DeAguero said officers responded to a residence on Harvard around 5:25 p.m.
The circumstances of the death are under investigation. Officers believe this is a suspicious death.
Information is limited at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.
Credits
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: August 07, 2019 07:47 PM
Created: August 07, 2019 07:43 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved