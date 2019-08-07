APD: Body found near UNM campus | KOB 4
APD: Body found near UNM campus

Christina Rodriguez
August 07, 2019 07:47 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A body was found on the 200 block of Harvard Wednesday evening, according to police. 

Albuquerque police spokesman Daren DeAguero said officers responded to a residence on Harvard around 5:25 p.m. 

The circumstances of the death are under investigation. Officers believe this is a suspicious death. 

Information is limited at this time. 

This is a developing story.

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: August 07, 2019 07:47 PM
Created: August 07, 2019 07:43 PM

