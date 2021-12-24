APD: Bystander killed during production cleanup

Tommy Lopez
Updated: December 24, 2021 06:14 PM
Created: December 24, 2021 09:18 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Police are investigating after a bystander was killed in southeast Albuquerque.
Officials said a bystander was killed by a collapsed carport after a some type of film production had wrapped in Albuquerque.
Police say it happened Wednesday during cleanup. They said a truck backed into a carport at an apartment complex, the overhang collapsed and killed someone not associated with the film.
Albuquerque police say it happened on Cardenas -- not far from Gibson and San Pedro.
KOB 4 received tips that this production is called "Pearblossum Highway" or "Pure Blossom Highway.”
A producer KOB 4 has been in contact with didn't say either way and they say the tragedy did not happen on the set. They said they finished production the day before this accident happened.
The production is not listed on the New Mexico film office's website.
A producer also told KOB 4 that the driver was a union worker.
KOB 4 also reached out to a local union and the film office for interviews as we try to learn more – we're waiting to hear back.
