APD: Calls for service drop amid COVID-19 outbreak

"Crimes that we would be interested in looking at-- domestic violence, we're concerned about, commercial burglary, with a lot of businesses closed, and any other kind of violent crime and property crime," Gallegos said.

The police department is encouraging people to file police reports online or over the phone to protect officers from potential exposure to COVID-19.

"One of the things we're actually doing to help with that is we have our dispatchers working with callers as they call in," Gallegos said.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office says it's too early to tell if the coronavirus has had an impact on crime in their jurisdiction.

New Mexico State Police sent KOB 4 numbers that show a slight increase in calls over the last week-and-a-half, compared to the same time last year in Albuquerque.

