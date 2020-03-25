APD: Calls for service drop amid COVID-19 outbreak

Kai Porter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department is seeing a drop in overall crime during the coronavirus outbreak.
APD spokesperson, Gilbert Gallegos, said the department is receiving fewer calls for service.
"We've had about 5% fewer police reports since January 1st," Gallegos said. "We don't know which crimes those reflect. We'll have that analysis later on, but it does suggest that crime, in general, is going to be down modestly since the beginning of the year."
However, Gallegos warns that the department is still concerned about certain crime rates going up.
"Crimes that we would be interested in looking at-- domestic violence, we're concerned about, commercial burglary, with a lot of businesses closed, and any other kind of violent crime and property crime," Gallegos said.
The police department is encouraging people to file police reports online or over the phone to protect officers from potential exposure to COVID-19.
"One of the things we're actually doing to help with that is we have our dispatchers working with callers as they call in," Gallegos said.
The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office says it's too early to tell if the coronavirus has had an impact on crime in their jurisdiction.
New Mexico State Police sent KOB 4 numbers that show a slight increase in calls over the last week-and-a-half, compared to the same time last year in Albuquerque.
